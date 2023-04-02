Massive win for Tipp MMA fighter in America

There was a massive win for a Tipperary MMA fighter overnight in the States.

Cahir’s Will Fleury was competing in the Professional Fighters League light heavyweight tournament in Las Vegas.

The SBG fighter was a big underdog against UFC Veteran Krzysztof Jotko, a polish fighter who has competed 17 times in the UFC.

However, the Tipp man won on a split decision with two of the three judges scoring it 29-28 to Fleury.

The win takes the 34-year-old’s professional record to 12 wins and three losses and a step closer to the tournament prize of $1 million.