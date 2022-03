Listen back to Friday March 25th 2022’s edition of Across The Line with Shane Brophy.

On this week’s show:

– Paul Fitzgerald previews Tipperary vs London in the National Football League.

– Shane catches up with Michael Walsh on all things hurling.

– The future of hurley makers and the ash dieback disease with hurley maker Barry McNulty.

– Look ahead to the weekend’s AIL fixtures with Clonmel’s Joe Winston.

– Talking Dogs with Barry Drake.

