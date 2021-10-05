Leamy promoted to Contact Skills Coach with Leo Cullen’s Leinster side

Cashel’s Denis Leamy is continuing to make strides in his coaching career.

The two-time Heineken Cup winner with Munster has been appointed Contact Skills Coach with Leinster Rugby, now working Senior Head Coach Leo Cullen’s backroom team.

The 39-year-old had been working with the province since 2019 as Elite Player Development Officer.

Leo Cullen has described Denis as a “huge asset to the club”, and that he “will be a great role model” for their current crop of players.