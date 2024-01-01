League fixtures confirmed for Tipperary senior camogie team

League fixture details have been confirmed for the Tipperary senior camogie team.

Denis Kelly’s side will play in Division 1A where the top two teams will contest the final whilst the bottom two teams of the six will be relegated to Division 1B.

The Premier start their campaign on Saturday Feburary 17th at home to Waterford, who beat them in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final.

A home tie with Galway is up next the following Saturday before a trip away to play Cork on March 9th.

Tipp’s league campaign with back-to-back away games against Kilkenny and Clare on March 23rd and 30th.

Should Tipperary reach the Division 1A league final, that game is scheduled for Sunday April 14th.

Meanwhile, the Tipperary junior camogie side have also discovered their fixtures for Division 2B.

Bill Mullaney takes charge of the team for 2024 and their fixtures are below:

Very League

Div 2B

6 Teams

Clare

Cork

Galway

Kilkenny

Tipperary

Wexford

Structure

1 group, play each other once Top 2 to Div 2B League Final Bottom team relegated to Div 3B

27th January 2024 – Round 1 Tipperary v Cork Wexford v Clare Galway v Kilkenny

3rd February 2024 – Round 2 Kilkenny v Wexford Galway v Cork Clare v Tipperary

17th February 2024 – Round 3 Wexford v Tipperary Clare v Galway Cork v Kilkenny

24th February 2024 – Back Matches

2nd March 2024– Round 4 Clare v Kilkenny Tipperary v Galway Cork v Wexford

9th March 2024- Round 5 Cork v Clare Wexford v Galway Kilkenny v Tipperary

16th March 2024- Back Matches

23rd March 2024 – Final

Very Leagues

Div 1A

6 Teams

Clare

Cork

Galway

Kilkenny

Tipperary

Waterford

Structure

1 group, play each other once Top 2 to Div 1A League Final Bottom team relegated to Div 1B

17th February 2024 – Round 1 Clare v Galway Tipperary v Waterford Kilkenny v Cork

24th February 2024 – Round 2 Waterford v Cork Tipperary v Galway Kilkenny v Clare

2nd March 2024 – Back Matches

9th March 2024 – Round 3 Galway v Kilkenny Waterford v Clare Cork v Tipperary

16th March 2024– Back Matches

23rd March 2024- Round 4 Cork v Clare Galway v Waterford Kilkenny v Tipperary

30th March 2024- Round 5 Galway v Cork Waterford v Kilkenny Clare v Tipperary

Sunday 7th April – Back matches

Sunday 14th April Final