Last of the quarter-final battles in Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment

Two of the iconic Munster final hurling moments – four years apart – go up against each other for a place in the semi-final.

Tipp and Cork played out classic after classic between 1987 and 91 and two magic moments are still fondly recalled.

Nicholas English deftly kicking home in the drawn final of 1987 gave Tipp a kickstart that eventually led to the famous win in Killarney a week later. Aiden Ryan’s finish in the 1991 replay required skill, work rate and all the great things that Babs Keating’s team brought to the game of hurling.

So is it Nicky’s goal or Aiden’s goal?

