Larry O’Rourke National Produce Stakes gets underway in Clonmel tonight

One of the Irish classics will get underway at Clonmel Greyhound Stadium tonight.

The eight opening round heats of the Larry O’Rourke National Produce Stakes take place in Clonmel, with the first heat off just after 7pm.

The entrants will be whittled down to six over the course of the next month, with the winner eventually walking away with a purse of 16,000 euro.

Greyhound racing correspondent, Ian Fortune, explains what can be expected in tonight’s action:

“You’ll have eight heats and it will be three to qualify and it will be three to qualify from there on in with the final four weeks from now.

“Great entries this year, obviously the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial is just over in Limerick but many of the dogs that lit up Limerick over the last few weeks are in here in the Produce Stakes.

“Expect even these dogs to come on for what they’ve shown in Limerick, there’s some real quality there from top to bottom.”