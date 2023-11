Kiladangan go into the Munster senior club hurling championship for the first time ever this weekend.

The 2023 Dan Breen winners welcome Clare champions Clonlara to Semple Stadium at 2pm on Sunday.

The winners will take on the winners of Limerick’s Na Piarsaigh and Waterford’s Ballygunner in this year’s decider.

