Kerry’s Clanmaurice edge Shannon Rovers in Munster Intermediate Camogie Final

Shannon Rovers have lost out in their pursuit of Munster silverware this afternoon.

The reigning Tipperary Intermediate Champions travelled to Na Piarsiagh to take on Kerry’s Clanmaurice in the Munster Camogie Intermediate Final.

It was Clanmaurice who started strong but two goals from Shannon Rovers kept them in contention and normal time finished 2-5 to 0-11, meaning Extra Time was needed to split the sides.

Clanmaurice scored an early extra time goal to set the pace and kept the Shannon Rovers challenge at bay – eventually running out 1-14 to 2-7 winners.