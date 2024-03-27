Kennedy: Tipp’s last twenty minutes against Clare a big worry

A local analyst is worried about Tipperary’s form heading into the Munster championship.

JJ Kennedy has been giving his thoughts following Tipp’s league exit at the hands of Clare last weekend.

Liam Cahill’s side are not back in action until they take on Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday April 28th.

Speaking on Extra-Time, JJ Kennedy says he’s worried following Tipp’s league campaign:

“It’s really worrying looking ahead to the championship because the impression I’m forming, it’s not just based on Sunday.

“In the group games if you look closely at them, we were poor enough in some of those games as well, this didn’t come out of the blue.

“We were sort of adequate against Dublin, we were very poor against Westmeath, we weren’t great against Antrim either and I think the Limerick game was a misread, he goals just totally camouflaged where we are.

“We haven’t been going particularly well and the manner in which we absolutely fizzled out in the last twenty minutes (against Clare) was the big worry.”