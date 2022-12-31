Kennedy: Player development moving in “right direction” for Tipperary GAA

County board Chairman Joe Kennedy says he’s ‘quite happy’ with the state of player development in Tipperary GAA.

Suggestions were made last month that Tipp may be behind other counties in terms of player development.

However, Kennedy suggests that the county is moving in the right direction.

He says the work being done with underage squads now may take time to pay-off:

“I suppose last year we went into a partnership with Setanta on athletic development so guys from the age of 13 to 16 are in with those, about 200 players roughly between hurling and football in those.

“Then obviously you have the pitch sessions and there’s coaches with every 13, 14, 15 up along with those.

“I’d be quite happy on that sense and look, in all these things there’s always room for improvement but there is an awful lot of work going on there it’s just maybe going to take a year or two maybe for some of it to come to fruition.”