Kennedy, Maher, Flynn and Morris back for Waterford League trip

Liam Sheedy has made four changes from the team that started against Westmeath for their final League group game against Waterford tomorrow.

Seamus Kennedy and Ronan Maher enter the half back line, Alan Flynn returns to midfield and Jake Morris returns to corner forward.

A win for Tipperary would clinch Division 1A, and they could potentially be crowned co-League champions if they don’t meet Division 1B champions Kilkenny in the 2021 Championship.

We’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM for the 1.45 throw-in at Walsh Park tomorrow, with thanks to Bernie’s SuperValu, Roscrea.

Here’s the full lineup to face Waterford:

2016 All-Ireland winning hurling manager Michael Ryan joined Shane Brophy on Across The Line on Tipp FM last night to look ahead to Sunday’s game, and assess their performances so far.