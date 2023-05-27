Kennedy: Liam Cahill on the sideline for tomorrow’s game is “great boost” to Tipp senior hurlers

Having Liam Cahill available to be on the sideline on Sunday is a great boost to the Tipperary senior hurlers.

That’s according to county board chairman Joe Kennedy who’s been speaking after the successful appeal against Cahill’s proposed ban.

Joe Kennedy, Liam Cahill and county board CEO Murtagh Brennan all travelled to Dublin on Thursday for the appeal hearing against the proposed four week suspension and one match ban.

They argued on a number of grounds against the ban including Cahill’s clean record, the tameness of the language used and the harshness of the penalty in comparison to the offence.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Joe Kennedy says it’s a great boost to have Liam back on Sunday:

“It’s a great boost.

“Liam and any manager of a team is the figure head and is their leader and it’d be very difficult for himself and for the team if he was sitting above in the stand trying to watch it.

“Under the new rules you can’t have any form of communication with the team on matchday at all so there would have to be some negative effects so the fact he is back for Sunday then is a great boost to the team and the whole management set up.”

