Kelly names side McGrath Cup side to face Limerick

The side to face Limerick in the McGrath Cup tomorrow has been named.

Evan Comerford starts in goals with Shane O’Connell, Jimmy Feehand James Morris on the full back line

Ballina duo Teddy Doyle and Steven O’Brien start at midfield in front of Luke Boland, Stephen Grogan and Kieran Costello.

Shane Neville, Conor Cadell and Cathal Deeley make up the half forward line and it’s a full forward line of Jack Kennedy, Paddy Creedon and Sean O’Connor.

That one gets underway in Templetuohy on Sunday at 2pm with updates on Tipp FM.