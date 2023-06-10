Junior and Senior camogie teams get All-Ireland campaign underway today

The Tipperary Senior Camogie Team welcomes Dublin to the Camogie County Grounds today.

Denis Kelly’s side kick off the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland championship after the Munster crown was secured in Thurles when they took on Clare.

The Premier’s campaign opener against the Capital at home starts at 5pm today and is followed by away games to Wexford and Kilkenny.

Tipperary cornerback and Clonoulty Rossmore player Eimear Loughman says the mood is positive within the squad, but they are under no illusions about their opponents.

“The mood is really good; training’s been good. Great numbers at training and great effort. We’ve been training since last November/December for this, and we’re really looking forward to it. There’s been a great block of training since the Musnter final. It’s always very tough against Dublin; over the years, it’s always been a close match. We’ve drew with them a good few years, with only a point or two in it. We expect it’ll be a close battle again.

Eimear Loughman says, despite Munster Championship success, nothing should be taken for granted.

“It’s a great boost, but it doesn’t give you any guarantees of winning a match. We’re going back out to Dublin, Wexford, and Kilkenny; Kilkenny beat us in the last round of the league, so we definitely won’t take anything for granted with any of the teams. There are a lot of players putting their hands up for positions; management has a very tough job picking it.”

Speaking ahead of the double-header, selector and former Cashel and Tipperary camogie player Linda Grogan says the senior team have their work cut out for them against Dublin as they bring a lot of physicality to the game.

“Tipperary were probably closer going back 10 to 12 years ago. But we’re definitely pushing and we’re hoping that we will be at the top end at the end of championship season. I think Dublin are a team that bring an awful lot of physicality. I would probably describe them as “spoilers” of the game really; they seem to know how to get in your face and make things difficult. While we are confident that if we show up with a good team performance we should be able to get over the line, but they certainly won’t make it easy for us.”

David Sullivan’s junior girls also welcome Wicklow to the County Camogie Grounds on Saturday for the opening game at 2.30pm to get their All-Ireland campaigns underway this weekend.

Linda reflects on her own experience and says the game has changed over time.

“The game has changed an awful lot. I would think it’s far more professional now. We probably put in the same amount of effort when we were there playing ourselves at club and county, but I think there’s an added professionalism there. It’s probably more of a committment, I think, involved at the moment, because it’s no longer a three of four night a week going training. There’s gym sessions, there’s a nutrionalist involved, and girls are tracking their sleep, what they’re eating. So, it’s far more professional and a lot more to it, and I think the girls are getting far more from it.”

