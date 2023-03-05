Ireland finish 5th in Women’s 4x400m relay at Indoor Championships with Tipp’s Sharlene Mawdsley

Ireland have finished 5th in Women’s 4x400m relay at European Indoor Championships in Istanbul.

Tipperary’s Sharlene Mawdsley was part of the Irish team alongside Sophie Becker, Cliodhna Manning and Phil Healy competing against the UK, the Netherlands, Poland, Italy and the Czech Republic.

The Netherland proved victors as they took gold from the 4x400m relay.

Meanwhile, Limerick’s Sarah Lavin goes in the final of the 60m hurdles at 5.55pm

The Limerick woman booked her spot after finishing third in her semi-final in a time of 7.99 seconds.