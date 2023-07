The Tipperary Racing Festival gets underway this afternoon.

Three days racing begins today at the Limerick Junction venue.

A seven race-card gets underway at 2.05pm with the final race of the day scheduled to go off at 5.10pm.

The featured race of the the day is the Tipperary Town Plate Handicap Steeplechase at 3.05pm whilst the Packie Downey Memorial Rated Novice Steeplechase goes to post at 4.35pm.