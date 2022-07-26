Tipperary interest at day two of the Galway Festival

Killenaule trainer Andrew Slattery sends out Plains Indian in the opener at 5.10 in Galway.

Rachael Blackmore will be on board Western Cowboy in the 5.40 while Fethard’s Mouse Morris has Caesar Rock in that one.

Cloughjordan trainer Denis Hogan has Autumnal Breeze in the 6.10. Also in that one Aidan O’Brien sends out Dower House while his son Donnacha has Unchained Melody.

Ballylooby native Nathan Crosse will be on board Current Option in the feature race, the Mile Handicap at 6.40pm

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Mosala is likely to go off as favourite in the big one.

Denis Hogan is out again at 7.15 with both Church Mountain and Ransom while he also has Jaafel and Cedar Rapids in the last race at 8.20.

Killenaule jockey Jake Coen partners Knocknakilla in this one while Rachael Blackmore is on Blackpoint and Shane Crosse (brother of Nathan) is on board Cleveleys.