Irish racing action is at Thurles this afternoon.

Gordon Elliot, Willie Mullins and Henry de Bromhead among the trainers with entries in the seven race card.

Killenaule’s Rachael Blackmore is on board A Time To Dream for de Bromhead in the 3.15 while she partners Sam Magee for the Waterford trainer in the 3.50.

The first goes to post at 12.55.