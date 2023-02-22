Rachael Blackmore named the inaugural Tipp FM Sports Star of the Year

The Killenaule jockey was named as the winner at last night’s Sports Star of the Year award ceremony at the Talbot Hotel in Clonmel.

All 12 monthly winners from 2022 were up for the annual award last night but the judging panel chose Blackmore as the overall winner.

Rachael won the March 2022 and now annual award for her success at Cheltenham, winning the Gold Cup and the Champions Hurdle.

Her mother Eimir spoke to Tipp FM’s Ronan Quirke after last night’s ceremony.

“Oh she was in amazing company – I’m absolutely still in shock. She’s just after winning this award and it’s just phenomenal.

“The support that she’s got from the people of Tipperary is just incredible.

The calibre of the people who also were (monthly) award winners was immense and the amount of sports they were involved in – such diverse sports it was just incredible.”