Plenty of Tipperary interest at today’s Aintree Grand National

Rachael Blackmore, who became the first woman to ever win the race back in 2021 on board Minella Times, takes to the saddle on 18-to-1 shot Minella Indo for Henry De Bromhead.

Meanwhile, Fethard based trainer Mouse Morris, who won the big race in Aintree back in 2016 is looking for more success this afternoon.

His horse, ‘Foxy Jacks’ is priced at 40-to-1 for the 34-horse Grand National at 4pm.

Speaking to Racing TV, Mouse Morris details what chances ‘Foxy Jacks’ has.

“He’s jumping super.

“He gave an exhibition at Cheltenham in the cross country.

“The handicapper hasn’t been very good to him, he gave him 8 pounds for winning the cross country, I think Hewick only got about two pounds for winning the King George so I can’t work out his mathematics but it’s the big day, it’s the big race so let him take his chance.”