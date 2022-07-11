Planning application lodged for All-Weather racetrack in Tipp

Plans for an all-weather race track at Tipperary Racecourse have taken a major step forward.

A planning application has been lodged with Tipperary County Council for the development at the Limerick Junction venue.

If approved it would be only the second all-weather surface in the country and likely to bring an extra 20 race meetings per year to the track.

Tipperary racecourse manager Andrew Hogan says there’s been a very positive reaction to the project locally.

“Really exciting times – delighted to have the planning application submitted following on from a very successful public consultation on May 17th.

“I’d just like to thank all our neighbours and friends for the brilliant support they’ve given to the racecourse – everybody around Tipperary Town, Limerick Junction and surrounding areas.

“We’re really looking forward to it now and just keeping our fingers crossed as the process runs its course.”

A decision is due towards the end of August.