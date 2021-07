Tipperary teenager Ben Coen is celebrating the biggest win of his career in Britain.

He steered Ottoman Emperor home to land the Group 3 Gordon Stakes, one of the feature races of Glorious Goodwood.

The Fethard jockey turned his first ride at one of the UK’s most testing tracks into a triumphant one, seeing off his rivals en route to a possible tilt at the English St Leger at Doncaster in September.