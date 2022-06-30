Ladies Day at Tipperary Racecourse

The national hunt meeting sees action at the Limerick Junction track for the second evening in a row.

Course manager Andrew Hogan says the Kevin McManus Bookmaker Grimes Hurdle at 6.10 is the feature race of the day.

“Willie Mullins Saint Roi has been 4th to Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle teaming up with Mark Walsh and looks the one here but it’s very competitive.

“You’ve Norman Lee’s Sole Pretender who won the race last year trying to retain the title. Darasso from the Joseph O’Brien yard and Willie Mullins has another filly Shewearsitwell so a very exciting card.”

The first is off at 5 o’clock this evening.