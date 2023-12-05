Fethard jockey takes one of the top honours at HRI Awards

There was Tipperary success at last night’s annual Horse Racing Ireland Awards.

The Ride of the Year Award went to 22-year-old Amy Jo Hayes from for her front-running display on Redstone Well in the nine-furlong Nasrullah Handicap at Leopardstown in July.

Amy Jo’s effort topped an online poll of over 2,600 votes by the narrowest of margins.

The former Ursuline Convent Thurles student was thrilled to get the award.

“I just came here just to be part of it – didn’t realise I was going to be here to win an award. Never mind to be in the top three and to be nominated and to win it is just incredible, absolutely incredible.

“It’s a competitive game – its competitive for girls, men – it is a hard game to make your way through it and tonight just meant something special and to finally say I won an award for ride of the year.”

Ballydoyle supremo Aidan O’Brien won the Flat Award.

This year’s recipient of the Contribution to the Industry Award was Jessica Harrington who has long been established as one of the most gifted dual-purpose trainers in the country.

The Irish Racing Hero Award recipient was Davy Russell, undoubtedly one of the all-time great National Hunt jockeys who bowed out at the Aintree Festival in April.