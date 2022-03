A seven-race card gets underway in Clonmel this afternoon.

The action gets underway in Powerstown Park at 1.45pm, with the last off at 5.10pm.

The featured race of the day is the Suir Blueway Chase, which goes to post at 4.38pm.

Rachael Blackmore is in action in that one. She’s on board Spyglass Hill for Henry De Bromhead.