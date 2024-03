Rachael Blackmore will be looking to win back-to-back Ryanair Chases at Cheltenham this afternoon.

The Killenaule jockey won the race last year and once again partners up with ‘Envoi Allen’ at 2.50pm.

The Tipperary woman has two wins at this year’s festival, including Wednesday’s Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Rachael is in action in four races today starting with ‘Popova’ in the 2.10pm, ‘Arctic Bresil’ in the 4.10pm and finally ‘Birdie or Bust’ in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at 4.50pm.