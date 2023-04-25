Blackmore hoping for success at Punchestown Festival

Rachael Blackmore is looking forward to a busy week to end the National Hunt Season.

The Killenaule jockey will be in action throughout the week as the Punchestown Festival gets underway today.

The festival culminates on Saturday and Rachael is looking forward to the week ahead in Kildare.

“Yeah it’s just a fantastic week up there.

“It’s got a lovely atmosphere, there’s lots of families and there’s lots of really good racing.

“It’s the pinnacle of our racing season and it’s just a fantastic week for everyone to come to and apparently the nightlife is all very good as well, the jockeys don’t get to get involved in that but yeah, it’s a great week.”

The first of eight races is off at 3.40pm.