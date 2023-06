Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore has been awarded an honorary MBE for services to sport in Britain.

The Killenaule jockey has made history in becoming the first woman to win the Aintree Grand National on board Minella Times as well as becoming the first woman to be crowned top jockey at the Cheltenham Festival.

Honorary MBEs recognise those from overseas who excel in their field in Britain.

Previous recipients include Italian jockey Frankie Dettori who was honoured in 2001.