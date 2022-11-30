Blackmore and Honeysuckle aiming to make it 17 on the trot

The eyes of the horse racing world will be on Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle this weekend.

The Killenaule native renews her partnership with the undefeated mare on Sunday at 2.30pm in Fairyhouse.

The duo are looking to win their record breaking fourth Grade 1 Hatton’s Grace Hurdle.

Honeysuckle has won all 16 of her in her career, with Rachael Blackmore on board in each race.

Honeysuckle trainer Henry De Bromhead says Rachael has been a key part of the mare’s success.

“Rachael is a massive part of it all.

“She’s a massive part of our whole thing, she’s been a huge part of it.”

The duo won the race last year for a record equalling third time and would break that record with a win on Sunday.

Henry recounts a special day when the pair won the honours at last year’s renewal:

“It was an amazing day, it really was and just the buzz around the place.

“Every time she runs now, she has such a following, there’s always a real buzz and a lot of tension but it’s great.”