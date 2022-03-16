Blackmore chases Queen Mother glory on board Envoi Allen

Rachael Blackmore will aim to add to her Champion Hurdle success at Cheltenham today.

The Killenaule native is aboard Envoi Allen in the feature on day two – the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

The Nicky Henderson-trained Shishkin is set to go off an odds-on favourite in that one.

Blackmore could also be in contention in the opening race of the day – the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – aboard Journey With Me.

And two-time Grand National-winner Tiger Roll will almost certainly be running his final race when he goes in the Glenfarclas Chase.

Action at Prestbury Park gets underway this afternoon at 1.30.