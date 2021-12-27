Blackmore back in the winners enclosure

Aintree Grand National-winning jockey Rachael Blackmore stormed to more Grade One success earlier.

The 32-year-old from Killenaule was aboard Envoi Allen for trainer Henry De Bromhead to claim victory in the Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown.

In the Future Champions Novice Hurdle, victory went the way of Mighty Potter for trainer Gordon Elliott and jockey Jack Kennedy.

Eric Bloodaxe was the winner of the Grade Two Novice Hurdle at Limerick.

Bryan Cooper was aboard to steer the 11-8 favourite to victory for trainer Joseph O’Brien.

The final race of the day at Limerick saw 125/1 shot An Forghas take victory for owner, trainer and jockey James Conheady