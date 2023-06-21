Ballydoyle supremo hoping for more Ascot success today

Tipperary trainer Aidan O’Brien is fancied to add to his tally of winners at Royal Ascot later.

He became the most successful trainer in the festival’s history with his two triumphs yesterday.

Luxembourg is the favourite for victory in the Prince of Wales Stakes, while Peking Opera and Johannes Brahms should go well in their respective races.

After getting his 83rd victory, O’Brien told Sky Sports News, the credit should go to everyone who works with the horses at the Ballydoyle yard near Rosegreen.

“We’re in a very privileged position to be working with such people and such horses and we don’t take that for granted. So delighted to be here at the minute and we really appreciate and we’ll really enjoy it.

“We don’t ever expect it to happen but when it happens we’re very grateful.”