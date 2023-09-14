Hogan: Drom must solve Maher conundrum

Drom-Inch must find an answer for Ronan Maher if they are to progress to the county senior hurling semi-finals.

That’s according to former Tipperary manager Ken Hogan who’s been looking ahead to this weekend’s quarter-finals.

Ronan Maher has been operating as a sweeper for Thurles Sarsfields this year, who face Drom-Inch in Semple Stadium at 3.45pm this Sunday.

Speaking on Extra-Time, Ken Hogan says Drom will have to gameplan around Ronan Maher’s role:

“It’s a huge game.

“They will have to quell Ronan Maher in the sweeper role, Ronan Maher is excelling in that role, right throughout the year.

“That’s something that Drom will just have to work on particularly if the oppositions best player is the free player, that’s a no-no in my thinking anyway.

“From that perspective I think Drom will just have to combat that and they have a big chance, I think Drom have the pedigree to upset the odds but Thurles, obviously an impressive win over Nenagh, are always likely to be favourites for this game.”

That game on Sunday at 3.45pm is the last of the four county senior hurling quarter-finals this weekend which are all live here on Tipp FM.