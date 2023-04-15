Highs and lows for Borrisokane’s Dylan Slevin at PDC Tour Players Championship in Wigan

There were highs and lows for Dylan Slevin at the PDC Tour Player Championship event in Wigan today.

The Borrisokane’s good run has come to a halt at the PDC Tour in Wigan.

Slevin has been beaten 6-5 by English professional Ryan Searle in his third game of the day.

This comes following back-to-back wins for win for Dylan when he took down Nick Kenny 5-2 and then beat his Austrian opponent Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-2.

The double header this weekend sees 128 of the top players in the world compete in a knockout format, and will continue again tomorrow.