Tipperary GAA convention takes place in Thurles this evening

Delegates from every club in the county will come together at 6pm in the Dome in Thurles to discuss motions, elections and more.

This evening’s proceedings will also see Nenagh Éire Óg club man Jimmy Minogue elected new chairman of the county board.

He comes in to replace Joe Kennedy after the Moyne/Templetuohy club man served his three-year term.

Speaking on last night’s Across The Line with Paul Carroll, Joe says he enjoyed his time in the role.

“It has been an honour and a privilege over the three years and I suppose I was county CCC chairman for three years before that so in all it’s been a very busy six years.

“It’s great to get out and meet clubs and try work with clubs and work with the county teams, it’s been absolutely fantastic.

“Ok there is a lot of challenges involved in the job but you try work through those and you’ve a great committee behind you and great officers with you.

“It’s been a fast three years.”