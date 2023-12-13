Tipp GAA spent almost €1.8 million on team administration this year

Tipperary GAA CEO Murtagh Brennan has been reflecting on the county board’s finances following the county convention.

For the year gone by, Tipperary GAA operated at a deficit of €78,203, with income totalling just over €4 million.

The highest category of outgoings for the year was team administration which totalled just under €1.8 million, an increase of over €385k.

Speaking to Ronan Quirke on Extra-Time, Murtagh Brennan says the price of everything has risen.

“We are operating in the middle of a cost of living crisis.

“Feeding has gone up, in my previous role in the defence forces I was aware that we had a shortage of medical staff and even finding medical staff to operate with our teams, they are quite costly.

“As are scans, procedures, increase in kit costs, mileage and expenses have been increased, so everything has gone up.

“The aim is to be prudent with all our expenditures but also to be able challenge at the top level.

“It is a challenge, it is something that you have to cut down and drill down into every single expenditure and we have made cuts, we have made savings but there is a lot to do.”