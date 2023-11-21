Significant Tipp interest in AFLW semi-finals

There will be guaranteed Tipperary involvement in this year’s AFLW Grand Final.

That’s after Cahir’s Aishling Moloney helped her Geelong Cats into the final four on Sunday.

The Tipperary ladies footballer scored a goal in their 50-45 quarter-final win over the Melbourne Demons, whilst also recording two behinds.

The win sets up a semi-final clash this coming Saturday against Orla O’Dwyer’s Brisbane Lions.

Whoever comes through that game will play the winners of the Adelaide Crows and Tipp native Niamh Martin’s North Melbourne Kangaroos in this year’s decider.