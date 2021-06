GAA fans will flock to Tipperary this weekend as Munster GAA have confirmed the return of spectators to all Championship games this weekend.

Two hundred fans will be allowed to attend Waterford’s hurling quarter final with Clare at Semple Stadium.

The same number will be able to attend Saturday’s Munster football quarter finals.

Munster GAA has also confirmed that 2,400 supporters will be allowed watch the Hurling semi-final clash of Limerick and Cork on July 3rd.