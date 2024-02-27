Semple Stadium is set to be closed off for a number of weeks

The pitch has suffered from the wet conditions and volume of games, leading to damage done to the surface in various parts of the field.

To allow the ground be repaired, no games will be taking place at the Stadium for a number of weeks.

That means that the Tipperary footballers clash against Waterford next Sunday in the National Football League will be played elsewhere, with a venue yet to be confirmed.

Speaking after Sunday’s loss to Laois, Tipperary senior football manager Paul Kelly was disappointed that his side won’t be playing in Thurles next weekend.

“Unfortunately we won’t be playing on a surface like this, which is unfortunate.

“We are trying to get lads to move the ball etc and we just have to find a club pitch now that will let us in hopefully, which is an issue for us.

“We have to respect that decisions are made as well and the grounds people do a huge effort here and to have that pitch the way it was today, fair play to them for getting it, it’s just a pity we can’t be on it next week.”