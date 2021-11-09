Seamus O’Riain Cup Future Will Be Decided Tonight

The future of the Seamus O’Riain Cup will be voted on at tonight’s County Committee meeting.

The proposal to change the name of the competition to the “The Premier Intermediate Championship” is one of many to be voted on by delegates from each club in the county.

The proposal was put forward by the county management committee and if passed, it would allow the winners of Tipperary’s second tier to progress to the Munster intermediate hurling championship.

A potential issue with the proposal would be that clubs in the Seamus O’Riain Cup would lose their senior status.

However, County Board Chairman Joe Kennedy says clubs need to look at the standard, not name, of the competition.

He was speaking about some of the motions on Extra Time with Ronan Quirke last night. You can hear it here from 40.45:

Among other issues to be decided on is a potential change to the age grades in Tipperary.

Currently, after minor, clubs compete at U19 and U21 but the county management committee are proposing that only one of U19, U20 or U21 should be played.

Elsewhere, the CCC have put forward a proposal to change the league structure in the county.

This would see the competition adopt a format similar to the national leagues where clubs would be placed in different divisions, with promotion and relegation each year.

Other proposals of interest include a motion by Éire Óg Annacarty which proposes that county finals should go to a replay after extra-time rather than penalties.