Santa Dash at Semple Stadium

Tipperary GAA supporters will have a chance to meet the players this weekend.

The inaugural Thurles Fresh Milk 6K Santa dash takes place at the Dome in Semple Stadium this Sunday morning.

The run is being organised as a fundraiser for the Tipperary GAA underage squads for the upcoming year with plenty of events happening on the day along with the 6k run or walk.

Tipperary GAA CEO Murtagh Brennan says it will also be an opportunity for supporters to meet the senior players.

“It’s going to be a great event.

“There’s going to be Christmas carols in the Dome and all the county teams will be there, our senior hurlers, footballers, U20s, minors will be there to support.

“So if you want to come and meet your heroes, sing some Christmas carols, enjoy a nice light 6k jog or run and win some great prizes, yeah I think it’s going to be a great day.”

Tickets can be purchased here

The day gets underway this Sunday at 10.30am at the Dome.