The tenth of eleven draws in the Tipp GAA Clubs draw took place in Lar na Pairce last night.

Top prize in this draw went to Brendan Power of Clonmel Commercials who will now choose between a new Renault Clio or Skoda Fabia or €15,000.

Second prize of a holiday voucher or €5,000 went to Paddy Maguire in Cappawhite

The €4,000 jackpot was won by Michael and Anne Carroll from Burgess, Ger Maher of JK Brackens and Niamh Cahalan of Shannon Rovers while €2000 went to Patrick Kelly of Ballina.