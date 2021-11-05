Referees appointed for Tipperary hurling finals

Tipperary GAA have announced who will be officiating next weekend’s county hurling finals.

Silvermines clubman Conor Doyle has been selected to referee his first Dan Breen cup final, which sees Thurles Sarsfields taking on Loughmore-Castleiney.

Meanwhile, Thurles Gaels Clubman John Dooley will be the man in the middle for this year’s Seamus O’Riain cup final between Killenaule and Templederry.

The intermediate hurling final between Moyne/Templetuohy and Kilsheelan-Kilcash will be officiated by Ballinahinch man Philip Kelly whilst Knockavilla clubman Phil Ryan has been appointed as the referee for the county Junior A hurling final between Holycross/Ballycahilll and Skeheenarinky.