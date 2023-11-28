O’Dwyer and Martin on opposing sides in AFLW Grand Final

Former Tipperary teammates will square off in this year’s AFLW Grand Final.

Orla O’Dwyer is back in to a third decider with her Brisbane Lions squad, and is looking to capture her second title since joining in 2020.

She goes up against the North Melbourne Kangaroos who’s squad includes another former Tipperary ladies footballer in Niamh Martin of the Sliabh na mBan club.

Martin is in her debut year with the Melbourne club after moving to Australia earlier this year.

The Grand Final takes place in IKON Park, Melbourne at 3.30am Irish time on Sunday morning.