O’Dwyer looking forward to getting back to her roots

Orla O’Dwyer is looking forward to an ‘exciting couple of months’ back home in Tipperary.

The Brisbane Lions AFLW player is returning home from Australia in the coming weeks.

The Tipperary dual star was a key member of the Lion’s team which won the AFLW Grand Final in April.

And Orla says she’s now looking forward to returning to both the Tipperary camogie and Ladies Football panels this summer.

Hopefully try to get my way back into the team. I’m looking forward to it and I think being away from GAA and what you’ve grown up with for so long – being away from that atmosphere – you do realise how much you do miss it and love playing so I’m really looking forward to getting back into the teams and trying to get onto the squads.”