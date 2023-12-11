A number of motions from Tipperary clubs will be going to GAA Congress

That’s after they were passed through Saturday evening’s annual Tipperary GAA convention.

Nenagh Éire Óg put forward a successful motion to outlaw the current handpassing rule, which would see the handpassing of the ball with the same hand that is holding the ball made illegal.

Another motion which Tipperary clubs voted in favour for came from Toomevara, where they put forward a motion to discontinue the use of a penalty shootout to decide a game after extra-time.

These motions will go forward to the GAA Congress where county delegates will vote on them.