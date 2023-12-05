November Tipp FM Sports Star winner announced

Nenagh CBS have won the award following their Dean Ryan Cup final victory last month.

It was the first time ever the Nenagh school captured the Munster U17A hurling title and it came following their 2-15 to 0-18 win over St. Flannan’s.

Other nominations for last month included darts player Dylan Slevin, Munster captain Diarmuid Barron and AFLW trio Aishling Moloney, Niamh Martin & Orla O’Dwyer.

Nominations for the December award, in association with the Talbot Hotel, are now open and you can get your suggestions in by emailing [email protected].