Minutes silence to be held for Dillon Quirke at this weekends County Football games

Every support will be made available to members of the Clonoulty Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonagh clubs following the tragic death of Dillon Quirke during their County Senior Hurling Championship game last Friday evening.

Hundreds turned out to pay their respects as the 24 year old All Ireland Minor and Under 21 winner with Tipp was laid to rest this week.

The CCC have re-fixed the Round 2 games in the County Hurling Championship for the weekend of August 20th and 21st after they were called off last weekend.

Clonoulty Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonaghs will meet at The Ragg on the Saturday afternoon at 12.30.

County Board PRO Jonathan Cullen says it’s going to be a difficult time for both clubs.

“We will do everything we can to help and support both clubs and I suppose maybe in particular Clonoulty Rossmore but you rightly say that Kilruane MacDonaghs can’t be forgotten in all of this as well. You know the part that they played in supporting their colleague and their opposition on that night in Semple Stadium can never be forgotten either.

“Every support that is possible and anything that we can do – and indeed the GAA as a whole can do – will be done and will be offered.”

A minutes silence will be held in all the County Football Championship games this weekend in remembrance of Dillon Quirke.