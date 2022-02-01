Major recruitment drive for referees in Tipp

Tipperary GAA are seeking to recruit new referees to deal with a ‘crisis in relation to qualified active referees’ in the county.

A combination of a number of issues affecting the current crop of referees and the pandemic hindering the development of new officials has led to a number of issues in the county.

With over 4000 games annually in the county each year and approximately only 80 active referees, a number of games had to be cancelled last year due to the lack of available officials.

To address this issue, Tipperary GAA are encouraging people to come forward for an upcoming training program.

Secretary of the Referee Recruitment Committee Philip Kelly, says they are putting particular focus on clubs who don’t currently have an active referee.

“There’s 15 clubs out of 77 that don’t have an active referee at the moment and that’s unacceptable.

“It’s not fair on other clubs, its not fair on fixtures – on the 30 players that’s going out for a fixture and next thing there’s no referee.

“So we’re really putting special focus on them. We want to get as many attendees – if we can get one attendee from every club we’d be absolutely delighted but I know that’s probably not a realistic target but we are targeting them 15 clubs’

We want zero clubs in Tipperary that don’t have an active referee.”

Details on how to apply can be found here: https://tipperary.gaa.ie/referee-recruitment-tipperary-2022/