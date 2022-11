Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer has played a key part in her Brisbane Lions side making it through to the AFLW final.

They have beaten the Adelaide Crows by 46 points to 23 in this morning’s preliminary final in Australia.

O’Dwyer’s stats were impressive from the game with 14 disposals and 3 marks as well as a behind.

This will be her second Grand Final in three seasons as the Lions won the title in 2020.